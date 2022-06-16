Jennifer Aniston says she doesn't eat the viral TikTok salad inspired by her

For some time on TikTok, rumor has had it that during her Rachel Green days, Jennifer Aniston had a thing for chickpeas in greens. In a recent interview with Elle.com, the actor says it is not necessarily true.

Over ten years ago, the actor’s “Friends” co-star Courteney Cox became the one to kickstart the rumor mill that Aniston ate the same salad every day for ten years.

“Jennifer and Lisa (Kudrow) and I ate lunch together every single day for ten years. And we always had the same thing — a Cobb salad,” she told Los Angeles Times back in 2010. “But it wasn’t really a Cobb salad. It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans, and I don’t know what.”

In recent years, that salad has gained mass appreciation on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram as the so-called "Jennifer Aniston Salad."

However, as it turns out, the chickpea-laden salad isn’t the 53-year-old’s cup of tea.

According to Elle.com, the actor explained that while videos of her namesake salad look delicious, it’s not the one she had every day on “Friends.”

In fact, according to Aniston, she’d never pour an entire can of chickpeas on a salad as it’s “not good for the digestive tract.”

“That’s not the salad that I had every day on 'Friends,'” she explained in her interview with Elle.com. “I feel terrible because it’s literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that’s not the one that I had on 'Friends.'”

The viral salad on Tik Tok often also features bulgur or quinoa, mint and pistachios.

The Elle.com article doesn't exactly say what kind of salad Aniston did eat everyday, but nowadays, she's into other healthy foods.

She told the outlet that she keeps her fridge stocked with chopped celery and cucumbers, blueberries and almond milk.