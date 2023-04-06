Jennifer Aniston recalls 1st ‘big splurge’ during ‘Friends’: ‘25-year-old mistake’

Jennifer Aniston can vividly remember what she bought with her first big acting paycheck at age 25 — a vintage Mercedes-Benz that turned out to be a "lemon."

"There was a little white 280SL Mercedes and it was there for a long time. I mean, it could have been over two years," the former "Friends" star, 54, told PopSugar of the car, which she saw advertised for sale on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

"And I always was like, ‘I can’t wait, someday, someday,'" Aniston continued. "And then one day I bought it, and then I drove it, and then drove it again, and it never drove again.”

Aniston, who was 25 when the first season of “Friends” debuted on NBC, recalled the story of her "first big splurge" while promoting her new Netflix movie, "Murder Mystery 2," with co-star Adam Sandler.

Sandler was appalled to hear about Aniston's bad luck. "Two drives?" he asked.

"It was a lemon, and that’s why it had been sitting there," explained Aniston. "I didn’t know any better to get it checked out. So that was just a nice 25-year-old mistake."

The "Friends" cast during Season One. Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Aniston previously opened up to the InStyle podcast "Ladies First with Laura Brown" in August 2021 about buying the classic car, which, she noted at the time, set her back around $13,000.

"It got me home. And then I don’t even actually think I made it home right before it just went like (noise),” said the star. “So, it might’ve honestly just been the shell of a car, and I was the sucker to finally purchase it."

In December 2018, Aniston told "Entertainment Tonight" that she had a hard time believing that "Friends," which aired for 10 seasons from 1994 until 2004, would celebrate its 25th anniversary the following September.

"Wow, that’s a long time,” she said. “My brain just warped."

The Emmy winner revealed that she could still recall watching the show's first episode alongside co-stars David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

“It feels like yesterday we all gathered together and watched the premiere of the pilot,” she said.

In May 2022, the "Morning Show" star joked on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" about how she coped when "Friends" went off the air.

"Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy,” Aniston quipped, referring to her 2005 split from first husband Brad Pitt after five years of marriage.

“Oh, and then I did a movie called ‘The Break-Up,’” she continued. “I just kind of leaned into the end. I was like, ‘You know what guys? Let’s make this a completely new chapter. ... Let’s just end everything and start new.’”

Related: