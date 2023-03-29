Jennifer Aniston reacts to Adam Sandler wearing a sweatshirt on the red carpet after she texted him not to

In true Adam Sandler fashion, the actor showed up in a sweatshirt to his latest movie premiere, and his friend, Jennifer Aniston, had something to say about it.

On the red carpet for "Murder Mystery 2," Aniston caught a glimpse of her co-star sporting the casual get-up during an interview with Entertainment Tonight and shouted, "What the hell are you doing?"

"I’m not standing next to him," she added. "Sweatpants."

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler at the Los Angeles premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" in Los Angeles, CA. Emma McIntyre / WireImage

“You said it, you texted me, ‘Please wear your sweatshirt,’” Sandler responded to her cheeky comment.

“I said, ‘Please don’t wear your sweatshirt,” Aniston quipped back.

Following the playful exchange, the duo posed for several photos at the event, with Aniston countering Sandler's casual outfit by donning a beaded and laced mini dress.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler at the Los Angeles premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" on March 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

In the past, the "Friends" star hasn't been shy in teasing Sandler about his clothing choices.

While appearing on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on March 21, Aniston poked fun at Sandler for wearing a suit to the Kennedy Center when he was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

"He never wears a suit," she laughed.

After host Jimmy Fallon asked if she thought seeing Sandler dressed to the nines was strange, Aniston responded, "It is weird because he kind of looks like he's playing dress up."

The 54-year-old then recalled a dinner they enjoyed in Italy while shooting the first "Murder Mystery" film, saying that the comedian's wife, Jackie Sandler, showed up in a beautiful dress and while he sported basketball shorts.

"Satin basketball shorts with white piping and Nike high tops and a turquoise velour IZOD that had no relationship to the bottom," Aniston described of Sandler's fashion choice.

In 2021, Vogue named Sandler the year's "fashion icon," saying that it was the "year of the schlub." According to Aniston, he won't let anyone forget it.

"Now he's like, 'Vogue said I was amazing like this," Aniston told Fallon. "So, thanks, Vogue."

In their upcoming film, Aniston and Sandler are reprising their roles as married couple Nick and Audrey. However, unlike the 2019 flick, where they're framed for murder, the two are now at the center of a kidnapping.

The 2023 comedy, which also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent and Tony Goldwyn, combines worldwide travel, suspense and action-backed adventure.

"Murder Mystery 2" will be available on Netflix starting March 31.