This may be the holiday devoted to saying “trick or treat” — or even just “boo!” — but get ready to say “aw” instead.

TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager just shared a throwback Halloween photo that has it all: a flashback to her younger days, a couple of incredibly cute costumes and a beloved and missed member of her family.

“Happy Halloween from a President, Juicy Fruit and a Vampire!!” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

And that’s just what the image shows. Jenna was the pack of gum, her twin sister, Barbara, played the part of the vampire and her grandfather, the late President George H.W. Bush, stood behind them in the pic.

Jenna spoke about the photo on TODAY Thursday.

“My mom made me a costume, too, which was this Juicy Fruit,” she said. “You can’t see the box. It’s made out of cardboard box. And my grandpa dressed up as a president!”

Of course, actually being the 41st president of the United States made that part easy.

This Halloween marks the first one since her grandfather passed away last November, making her photo selection particularly poignant.

But that vintage pic wasn’t the only thing that prompted Jenna to take a break from her maternity leave to visit TODAY. She also showed off another costume — but her mother didn’t make this one.

As part of our Halloween bash, Jenna dressed up as Baby from “Dirty Dancing” and celebrated the day with some of her best moves alongside Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist, aka Johnny.

We can't wait to see even more of her — soon!