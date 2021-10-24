Jason Sudeikis pokes fun at Ellen DeGeneres in very funny 'SNL' sketch

On this week's new episode of “Saturday Night Live,” host Jason Sudeikis found the daytime talkshow solution for men: “Mellen.”

“Post-COVID, men are staying home more than ever before and they need a daytime talkshow that speaks to them” a voiceover to kickoff the sketch explains. Thus, the network “thought about it for 10 seconds” before coming up with the idea of the male Ellen DeGeneres, “Mellen.”

In the sketch, Sudeikis is dressed in typical DeGeneres fashion. One look featured a button down layered underneath a sweater, another with a vest and coordinating suit jacket on top, and some a combination of both. Each look was paired with a pair of tapered khakis or her signature denim, all while sporting a blonde wig and exuding excitement to the audience for a show described as “all of the fun daytime energy of ‘Ellen’ with a hard masculine edge.”

Sudeikis begins to do crowd work with the male fans in the audience, starting with DeGeneres’ signature high-fives before he chest-bumps a fan, bumps fists with another, and eventually punches one in the face, a moment that is met with cheers from surrounding audience members.

Jason Sudeikis portrays the male version of Ellen DeGeneres on "Saturday Night Live." SNL / NBC

“‘Mellen’ is no holds barred, in-your-face entertainment,” the sketch explains. “Mellen’s a man’s man and you never know what Mellen might do next.”

The sketch riffs off of some of DeGeneres’ signature segments, including dancing though this time they're partaking in “awkward male dancing," as well as surprise pranks on guests that break personal boundaries, like the Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty breaking into the women's restroom. Rather than having “cute and inspiring” children on the show, “Mellen” features mischievous children trying to go viral on TikTok instead.

Sudeikis and DeGeneres. SNL / Gregg DeGuire / NBC / FilmMagic

Some of the other show’s segments include titles like “Which Crypto is Popping Right Now?” and “What Happens If You Smoke a Full Cigar Then Try to Run Across a Football Field?”

In addition to the new themed segments, the show features “heroic psychopaths” as guests, including professional MMA fighter Conor McGregor (Alex Moffat), who tries to fight an audience member almost immediately, and YouTuber Jake Paul (Pete Davidson), who says he plans to fight the late Muhammad Ali in his next boxing match, not realizing that he passed away in 2016.

“Mellen, he’s the male Ellen, and that’s as far as we thought it through,” the voiceover says.

Pete Davidson portrays Jake Paul opposite Jason Sudeikis' character Mellen on "Saturday Night Live." SNL / NBC

Fans of "SNL" seemed to really love the sketch, especially freshman cast member James Austin Johnson's impression of Louis C.K.

One person commented on YouTube, "We came here expecting mild satire and what we got is scorching hot. Bravo 'SNL.'"

Another person added, "Whoever wrote this did a great job."

"Oh my gosh man that Louis impression was spot on, even down to his speaking rhythm," wrote another. "James is going to be an 'SNL' legend."

Sudeikis returned to “SNL” last night for his first hosting gig since leaving the show in 2013 with musical guest Brandi Carlile.

The “Ted Lasso” star spent two years as a writer for the show and eight seasons as a cast member between 2005 and 2013. During his time at the iconic sketch comedy show, the actor was most notably known for portraying Mitt Romney, then vice president Joe Biden, the Devil, and of course, Vance, the backup dancing on “What Up With That?”