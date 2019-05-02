Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 2, 2019, 6:13 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Ellen DeGeneres not only makes us laugh every day, but she also provides us with affordable and stylish wardrobe pieces through her EV1 clothing line.

The star began her casual, trendy and size-inclusive label at Walmart last year, and now she's revamping the collection for summer.

Similar to her spring line, all pieces are $30 and under! And in addition to being super affordable, it also features a decently wide range of sizes with tops running from an XS to 3XL and pants running from a 0 to 20.

Here are some of our favorite items from the star's new summer line.

Heart States Crew Neck Tee, $10, Walmart

This causal T-shirt features DeGeneres' staple heart design, but with a patriotic twist, perfect for the 4th of July: All 50 states are named within the heart.

Preston High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $24, Walmart

These medium wash skinny jeans are great for everyday wear. They can pair with any top and any style of shoe. They're also stretchy and feature a flattering high-waisted silhouette.

Love Live Laugh V-Neck Tee, $10, Walmart

This summery shirt has a relaxed fit and features the words "Love always, live to the fullest, laugh at even the worst jokes." Too cute!

EV1 Nylon Tote, $17 (usually $28), Walmart

This nylon tote is versatile and convenient for carrying everything you need this summer. Whether you're heading to the beach, on a weekend trip or just a day of hanging out at the park with the kids, this bag is sturdy and easy to clean.

Preston Light Wash Skinny Jeans, $24, Walmart

These light-wash jeans are trendy and comfortable. They feature multicolored stitching on the sides and raw cuffs, which adds a little something different from the other jeans in your wardrobe.

Ombre Heart Crew Neck Tee, $10, Walmart

This ombre heart design is a popular one from the EV1 line — and now it has a new color combo for summer, trimmed with a little glitter. The top is lightweight, stretchy and soft.

Love Flag Denim Jacket, $28, Walmart

White denim jackets are a great summer trend for cool evenings. This one features another fun American detail of a flag with the word "love." It can effortlessly be paired with jeans, shorts or a T-shirt dress.

