Jason Sudeikis' 'SNL' monologue took a surprisingly sentimental turn

"Saturday Night Live" alum Jason Sudeikis returned to the late-night comedy show last night marking his debut as a guest host.

After joking his first time hosting would be his last, his monologue took a sentimental turn reminiscent of his "Ted Lasso" character, who is known for giving heartfelt pep talks.

“It is great to be back here at ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and it is even greater to be hosting the show for my first and very last time,” he joked.

The Emmy-winning actor then reflected on his personal and professional life since he left the show seven years ago. The 46-year-old was a writer and a cast member on the show from 2003 to 2013.

“My last season here on the show was in 2013, and since then I have had two amazing children, Otis and Daisy. Great kids, just incredible kids. I don’t know how old they are exactly, I just don’t pay attention to that kind of stuff.”

Shifting to a serious tone, Sudeikis, 46, used the remainder of his opening set to reflect on the “historic” Studio 8 and how the stage is home to many cultural moments that not only shaped his life, but the lives of viewers at home.

“This place is historic,” he said. “For a second, just look around, for real. Even all you amazing people who work in the crew, just look around for a second. Think about all the brilliance that’s happened here. All your favorite sketches — 'Wild and Crazy Guys,' 'Gilly,' 'Cowbell,' 'Wayne’s World' — all happened in right here, in here, where you are.”

Paying homage to former cast members including Chris Farley, Eddie Murphy, and Tina Fey, Sudeikis noted, “All of our collective comedy heroes have run around through here.”

The actor went on to acknowledge the many musicians who have graced the show's music stage throughout the years including Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, and Nirvana.

Jason Sudeikis made his "SNL" hosting debut on Saturday. He was a writer and performer on the show for a decade. Will Heath / NBC

“This place changed my life, twice — once as a cast member and a writer here,” he said. “But most importantly, as a kid watching from home. And there’s a good chance that if you’re watching tonight, there’s probably something from this place that probably changed your life, too.”

Sudeikis ended the opener with a laugh saying, “If this is your first time watching the show, well I mean, this probably won’t change your life, but we got a great show for you tonight."

Sudeikis received high marks for his performance Saturday, with fans delighting in skits where he played Joe Biden and "Mellen," a male daytime talk show host in the model of Ellen DeGeneres.