On Saturday, boxing champ Conor McGregor shared news that he is engaged to longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin.

"What a birthday, my future wife," he captioned a pic shared to his 36.7 million followers on Instagram.

Devlin turns 33 on August 9, so we're guessing the engagement was a birthday surprise!

In the photo, the happy couple can be seen looking absolutely elated over their exciting news. Also, she is showing off a massive emerald-cut diamond ring as well.

The 32-year-old retired mixed martial artist and boxer has been in a relationship with Devlin since 2008. The couple have two children together: son Conor Jack Jr., 3, and 1-year-old daughter Croia.

News of the happy couple's engagement comes just two months after he announced his retirement for the third time in his career.

"Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting," the UFC World Champion began his Twitter post on Sunday, June 7. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours."

Conor McGregor with his partner Dee Devlin in 2017. Brian Lawless - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

On Saturday, his engagement post was filled with loving messages of support from fans and friends.

"I am so happy for you two," wrote one fan. "You’re both GLOWING!! 😍 Your love story is beautiful and you two deserve all the happiness. This is what people mean when they say “couple goals”! Congratulations!"

"Congratulations," Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote with heart-eyes emojis, while Brittany Palmer commented, "Amazing!!! Congrats to you both."