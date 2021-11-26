IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

James and Kimberly Van Der Beek celebrate Thanksgiving with newborn son—see the pics!

After two late term pregnancy losses, the Van Der Beek family celebrated Thanksgiving with their newest addition.
James and Kimbery Van Der Beek celebrated Thanksgiving with their newest addition. David Livingston / Getty Images
By Alyssa Newcomb

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly had so much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

The "Dawson's Creek" star and his wife had a big holiday celebration with friends and family just days after they shared the surprise announcement that they had welcomed their sixth child, a son. The couple kept the news that they were expecting private after they previously suffered two late-term pregnancy losses.

Kimberly Van Der Beek shared photos and videos of the family's cozy outdoor Thanksgiving celebration with a simple but sweet message: "Grateful for it all." (Click through the Instagram carousel to see them all!)

In one photo, the proud parents posed with their newborn son Jeremiah, who the family has nicknamed Remi.

“After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out,” Van Der Beek wrote earlier this week when he announced Remi's arrival on social media.

Remi joins siblings Olivia, 11, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 3, who appeared to be having a total blast celebrating the holiday outdoors, including hanging out with a dog and playing musical instruments around the campfire.

They were also joined by close family friend and "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro, his wife Angela and their children.

Angela Ribeiro shared a few more photos of the special day, including the gorgeous scenery.

"Grateful for so many things...esp this amazing family of mine and lovely friends. Thank you @vanderkimberly & @vanderjames for a beautiful Turkey Day in such a magical setting," she wrote.

