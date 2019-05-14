Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 14, 2019, 9:44 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Get ready to do "The Carlton" for former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife, Angela!

The couple welcomed a baby girl named Ava Sue Ribeiro on Monday. Ribeiro announced the news himself with a photo of his new little beauty on Instagram.

In the pic, little Ava wears an adorable striped cap as she sweetly snoozes.

"Ava Sue Ribeiro finally decided to send @mrsangelaribeiro1 to the hospital on Mother’s Day and came into our world early yesterday morning," the proud dad wrote.

"Both Ava and Mommy are doing great," he added.

Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife, Angela, in 2018. The couple welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Monday. Getty Images

Baby Ava is the couple's third child together. She joins brothers Alfonso, 5, and Anders, 4.

Ribeiro, 47, is also dad to a 16-year-old daughter, Sienna, from a previous marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2012, revealed they were expecting again last November with a hilarious photo on Instagram.

In the pic, Angela cradles her baby bump while standing by a swing set. The pair's sons stand next to her wearing fake baby bumps of their own.

"Guess which bump is already kicking?? Baby Ribeiro due Spring 2019," Angela wrote in the caption.

In 2014, Ribeiro told People that he and Angela planned on having more children — and that Angela hoped for a baby girl some day.

“I don’t want to be 75 years old when my kid graduates from college, so I’m going to have to get on this really soon!" the actor joked.

Congratulations to Alfonso and Angela!