Jennifer Lopez says 2020 has reminded her of “what matters most.”

The superstar performer, 51, opened up about what she’s learned from the events of the past year as she accepted the award for the People’s Icon of 2020 at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, California.

"Man, 2020 was no joke, right?” she said. “I mean, before 2020, we were obsessing about winning this award or getting nominated for that award or we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff like, did we get the newest drop or the newest sneakers before anybody else. But not this year. This year was the great leveler.”

Lopez went on to say that everything that has happened in 2020 “showed us what mattered, what didn't.”

“And for me, reinforced what matters most: People, all of us, together. Helping each other, loving each other, being kind to each other,” she continued.

“And the importance of that connection, that human touch. And I realized it’s what I strive for in everything I do. To reach people, to touch people. I believe that's what we all want, those shared experiences, to know that we're not in this alone.”

“Your belief and your faith in me motivates me to keep going and sometimes when I'm tired or beaten down, like a lot of us have been this year, it's my family, my friends, my babies and my fans, you guys, who have lifted me up when I couldn't lift myself, and I am so grateful to have you, to have that in my life," she added.

Her 12-year-old twins surprised her with a virtual message. E!

As she took the stage for her acceptance speech, Lopez received a few sweet surprises: first, heartfelt video messages from her friends Renee Zellweger and Nicole Kidman, and then a sweet video from her 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

The singer and actress got visibly emotional as her kids waved to her and congratulated her on screen.

Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, also shared a loving message of support on Instagram after she accepted the award.

“Congrats, Macha! You’re the people’s icon, and no one deserves it more than you. You’re a role model and an inspiration for all,” he wrote. “I’m so proud of you! I love you so much!!!”

Lopez finished her speech by sharing her hopes for the world as 2020 comes to a close.

“I accept this award with great humility and gratitude, and with the hope we can begin to heal as a country and stand together united and proud, and in harmony," she said.