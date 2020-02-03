Go big or go home!

Jennifer Lopez pulled out all the stops for her performance with Shakira during the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show — and her style choices were as epic as her dance moves and vocals.

J.Lo made five outfit changes during the 14-minute show, and each look was more showstopping than the last.

This was just the beginning. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The superstar, 50, started off in a Versace moto jacket and matching pants, layered with an asymmetrical pink satin skirt on top.

“Crafted from exceptional quality leather, the top of this bodysuit is constructed as a leather jacket, while the sleeves and legs are hand-enriched with thousands of studs, Swarovski crystals and Medusa accents,” Versace revealed on Instagram.

“Her biker-inspired look is at first concealed with a delicate pink silk satin gown enriched with heritage chains," Versace added. "The intricate costume was entirely hand-crafted in the House's Atelier over the course of 900 hours.”

Lopez soon shed the pink skirt and rocked the moto look on its own.

Go, J.Lo! Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

There was something sparkly just visible beneath her black leather jacket, hinting at the next outfit to come: a sheer bodysuit embroidered with mirror-like embellishments.

She just casually changed into a glittering Versace bodysuit. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

The “nude-illusion bodysuit crafted from sheer tulle, strategically embroidered in a mosaic pattern,” Versace said on Instagram. “#AtelierVersace's master embroiderers have enriched this costume with Swarovski crystals, micro-materials, metallic leather inserts and lustrous plastic elements that reflect light.”

Versace added that the outfit took more than 700 hours to complete, and was paired with matching gloves and ankle boots.

After those multiple outfit reveals, Lopez began adding layers back on. She donned a silver, fringed dress over her sparkly bodysuit.

She and Shakira both looked amazing! Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

And for her final look, she wore a feathery cape with the Puerto Rican flag on one side and the American flag on the other.

Her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, joined her mom on stage and sang part of "Let's Get Loud."

The two-sided feather flag created an epic moment. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

J.Lo's Versace flag coat had “40,000 red, blue, and white feathers all individually sewn in,” one of Lopez’s stylists, Mariel Haenn, revealed on Instagram. “Each star has 40 Swarovski crystals and the Puerto Rican star has 2,000 crystals all individually placed.”

Lopez added even more bling to her looks throughout the night with a sparkly manicure, sporting nails studded with Swarovski crystals. Nail artist Tom Bachik shared a photo of her nails on Instagram.

And, of course, the superstar’s hair was flawless throughout every outfit change. Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton styled her long tresses into voluminous curls that defied the Miami humidity and somehow stayed flawless through her athletic routine on stage.

Gorgeous! Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“That was One of the biggest adrenaline rushes EVER,” Appleton wrote on Instagram, and shared a video of himself making a few last-minute touches to her hair on the field before the show.

Long story short, J.Lo slayed the halftime show in every possible way!