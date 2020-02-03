Jennifer Lopez and 'Golden Girls' meme shows how 50 has changed

Jennifer Lopez as a "Golden Girl"?

The 50-year-old Grammy winner wowed viewers during her sexy Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira on Sunday. She sang, she danced and she showed off her her incredibly toned body as she swung around on a stripper pole.

So, it's hard to believe Lopez is just one year younger than Rue McClanahan was when "The Golden Girls" premiered in 1985.

Social media users created a meme of the two celebs to point out just how much a 50-year-old woman — or at least our perception of her — has changed over the past 35 years.

Jennifer Lopez ripped off her hot pink Versace skirt early in her Super Bowl halftime performance. The 50-year-old superstar went through several changes of barely-there costumes and showed off her skills on a stripper pole. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The meme depicts McClanahan's character, lusty Blanche Devereaux, on the left with the words "50 years old in 1985" written above her. On the right: Super fit Lopez is seen with her legs wrapped around the stripper pole from her halftime routine. "50 years old in 2020" it says above her image.

J LO IS 50 YEARS OLD — Caroline Wright (@c_always_wright) February 3, 2020

Lopez's booty-shaking performance alongside Shakira, 43, was just the latest reminder that a woman can be strong and sexy at any age.

Rue McClanahan, left, was 51 when she began playing lusty Blanche Devereaux on "The Golden Girls." Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston, 50, whose face and physique also defy time and gravity, and gorgeous Halle Berry, 53, are just two more Hollywood celebs helping to redefine what 50 looks like.

But let's be real, no one would be celebrating these women more than Blanche Devereaux. She may have been cohabiting with three other fabulous older ladies, but Blanche made no secret of the fact that she still liked to feel desirable.

The difference is, back then Blanche's sexy mindset was played up for laughs.

JLO is 50. God, I hope I look like her when I’m 50. pic.twitter.com/wPuzfrXWsi — Jess Doudrick (@JessDoudrick) February 3, 2020

Blanche also routinely had the hots for younger men — well, men of any age, really. She would have been impressed by J.Lo's engagement to 44-year-old Alex Rodriguez — before trying to steal A-Rod for herself.

And though she was bummed out about menopause — who isn't? —Blanche never let annoying hormones stop her from living life to the fullest. Who knows, if Blanche were alive today, she might even give J.Lo's stripper pole a try!

Have women in their 50s changed all that much since the days of "The Golden Girls"? Of course not. We're just a lot more appreciative now of them flaunting what they've got.