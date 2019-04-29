Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 29, 2019, 7:45 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Jennifer Lopez is holding nothing back from her kids!

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, the 49-year-old singer and actress invited her adorable 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max, to ask her anything about her life — and they were happy to oblige.

The nearly 10-minute long video, cutely titled "Twin Talk: Ask Me Anything with Emme and Max," kicks off with Max asking his superstar mom how much trouble she got into as a child.

“I used to get in trouble all the time,” J.Lo admitted. "I used to sneak out of the house."

The "Second Act" star then described how she used to escape from her second-floor bedroom window by rigging a ladder onto the roof of a nearby shed.

"They didn't hear me at first," she said of her parents, adding that she was finally punished after her mom, Guadalupe, checked on her in her bedroom one day — and found she wasn't there!

Other than that, the singer insisted, "I was a really good kid."

Naturally, Emme and Max had all kinds of questions about what their mom's life has been like since they came along.

"Is being a mom different than you expected?" Max wondered.

After thinking a moment, Lopez said it was. "You cannot imagine what it's like to be a mom until you are a mom," she shared.

"I remember I used to give my friends who have kids advice all the time and they would look at me like I had three heads," she continued. "Then when I had you two, the minute I had you two, I literally apologized to all my friends."

Emme wanted to know how it felt when their mom and dad (Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony) learned they were expecting twins.

“I was like, ‘WHAT?!’ And I started laughing hysterically ... I couldn’t believe it," Lopez said recalling the shock she felt at her first ultrasound appointment.

Of all the questions her curious kids asked, only one caught J.Lo off guard — when Emme sweetly wondered, "Am I your favorite?"

"What?!" Lopez gasped as both twins burst into giggles.

"I don't have a favorite! I don't believe in favorites!" the singer replied. "I could never think of one of you more than the other ... I love you both so much."

Watch J.Lo's adorable interview with Emme and Max in the video above!