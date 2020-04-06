How celebrities are pitching in in the fight against the coronavirus

During this time of quarantine and fear over COVID-19, many celebrities are stepping forward to lend a hand wherever it may be needed — donating money, creating mask tutorials, even delivering tacos.

Here's a list of some of the responses from stars who're aiming to make things just a little better, a little at a time.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Cyrus and her boyfriend, Cody Simpson (click on the Instagram to see more images), delivered tacos to a local hospital in Los Angeles.

"So grateful for these true legends of our time dedicating their lives to battling this pandemic," Simpson wrote in the caption to an Instagram showing them both with masks and latex gloves as they carried in takeout bags. "Show some love to yours in your community!"

Colin Hanks

Hanks saw COVID-19 hit close to home when his dad, two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks, and stepmom Rita Wilson came down with the virus while in Australia. The "Jumanji: The Next Level" actor created a tutorial on Instagram about how to make a no-sew face mask with items you can find around the house.

"I've been looking around online for ways to turn your kerchiefs into a face mask," he wrote on Instagram. "It's pretty easy. All you need is one kerchief (or bandana roughly 21 x 21 inches) and 2 hair ties or rubber bands if you have those." (Scroll through the images to see the rest of the instructions, as well as the final result on Hanks' face.)

Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player posted a photo of himself with workers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and noted that he was donating $100,000 through his Kevin Love Fund to help the staff at the arena, which is the home of the Cavs.

"Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work," he wrote. "I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities."

Olivia Wilde and other celebs via Save With Stories

Dozens of stars, including Olivia Wilde, Sugar Ray Leonard, Glenn Close and Eddie Redmayne, have signed on with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry to offer stories on Instagram and Facebook for kids and parents stuck at home during the outbreak, as part of Save With Stories. Donations will help those organizations ensure schools and community programs can keep young people fed, both intellectually and in their bellies.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The power couple announced that they're donating $1 million between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, and Lively encouraged others to help within their local community. Reynolds added on Instagram, "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection."

Rihanna

The musician's Clara Lionel Foundation is donating $5 million to support the fight against the virus. The donation is set to provide protective gear for hospital workers, food banks for the elderly, distribution of respiratory supplies and moving a testing process forward for residents in countries like Malawi and Haiti.

Oprah Winfrey

"I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up," she wrote in a caption to an Instagram video. She indicated she'd donate $1 million to America's Food Fund.

Dolly Parton

The musician says she's donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University research to find a cure for the coronavirus, and hoped her fans would also dig deep for donations.

Kylie Jenner

Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi confirmed that Kylie Jenner was donating $1 million to first responders; Dr. Aliabadi is the OB-GYN who delivered Jenner's child, Stormi. The money will go to masks, face shields and other protective gear sent directly to those on the front lines at hospitals.

Justin Bieber

The musician said he'd donate around $29,000 to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation to help with relief efforts in China.

"Watching the news I couldn't imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was affecting my wife and my family and friends," he said in an Instagram video. "China, we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for each other."

Pink

After she and her son Jameson, 3, experienced symptoms of COVID-19, Pink wrote in a post on Instagram, "I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our health care professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home."