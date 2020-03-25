Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to help first responders

Kylie Jenner has joined the ever-growing list of generous celebrities pitching in to help medical workers on the front line during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, who delivered Kylie's daughter, Stormi, in 2018, Kylie has donated $1 million to assist first responders.

The split photo features Dr. Aliabadi and Kylie (cuddling Stormi) with the caption, "I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true.

"One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients.

"From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million."

Along with Kylie's donation, celebrities have been stepping up everywhere possible to put themselves — and their wealth — to good use. Jon Bon Jovi washed dishes at his nonprofit restaurant JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey; Bethenny Frankel donated 1 million masks to hospitals and doctors; Rihanna's foundation donated $5 million to help food banks and provide protective equipment to first responders; and designer Christian Siriano and his team are buckling down to make masks for hospitals, just to name a few.

It's all clearly a team effort.