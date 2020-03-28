Tom Hanks speaks out about coronavirus battle after returning to California

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the United States after spending more than two weeks in isolation in Australia after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks, 63. shared a statement on Twitter thanking everyone who cared for him and Wilson in Australia. He added that they will continue to shelter in place at home.

"Hey, Folks...We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," the Oscar winner wrote. "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx."

Hanks and Wilson were the first celebrities to issue a public statement confirming they had tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple shared their diagnosis in a statement on March 11. Hanks said they came down with symptoms of a cold, including fatigue, body aches and fevers.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The couple kept their fans updated while in isolation. They left the hospital on March 16 and spent time in quarantine at a rented home in Australia.

Hanks has also reminded fans about the importance of social distancing.

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone — You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?” he wrote. "Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."