'Hollywood Medium' tells Kristin Cavallari her brother didn't mean 'to end his life'

Kristin Cavallari sat down with "Hollywood Medium" Tyler Henry for the upcoming season of his show, and one brief clip from their exchange reveals just how emotional that reading really was.

A promo for Season 3 of the series, offers glimpses of Henry's consultations with a number of stars, including Chrissy Metz, Megan Fox and Jim Parsons, but it's a flash to Cavallari's moment with the medium that stands out.

The reality TV star turned fashion designer suffered the loss of her big brother, Michael, two years ago, under mysterious circumstances.

"He didn't intend to end his life," Henry assured Cavallari.

While it's unclear if that message brought her any comfort, the mention of it instantly brought her to tears as the painful loss hit her again.

"It just f---ing kills me," she said, dropping her head to her hands.

eonline.com Kristin Cavallari talks to Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry.

Utah police discovered Michael's abandoned vehicle near an exit off Interstate 70 in November of 2015 after a crash. They searched for the missing man for two weeks before discovering his body in a rocky area nearby. It was determined that he died of hypothermia, and while questions remained about the circumstances, it was ruled an accident.

The devastating loss came just days after Cavallari had given birth to daughter Saylor.

"My heart is in a million pieces. Mikey," she wrote alongside a childhood photo on Instagram. "I could always count on you to make me laugh. You had such a good heart and will be forever missed. I'm at a loss for words but I know u are in a better place and finally at peace. I love u so much."

"Hollywood Medium" returns to E! Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.