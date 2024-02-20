Hoda says she has ‘great love’ for Kelly Rowland: ‘She can share my dressing room!’

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have nothing but love for Kelly Rowland.

On Feb. 15, Rowland — who was scheduled to co-host TODAY with Hoda & Jenna alongside Hoda when Jenna took time off — left the studio early, prompting a story from Page Six that her exit was related to a green room issue. On Feb. 20, Hoda clarified on-air that she has “great love and admiration” for Rowland.

Singer Rita Ora jumped in for Rowland at the last minute on Feb. 15 and shared hosting duties for the fourth hour with Hoda.

"Did I miss anything?" Jenna asked Hoda on TODAY on Feb. 20 in her first day back.

"I just want to say this," Hoda said. "I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again."

"She's welcome anytime," Jenna said.

Hoda then appeared to reference the Page Six report, saying, "She can share my dressing room! We'll be in it together!"

"I just want to say that we love her," she continued. "We've loved her on this show for many, many, many years."

Rowland has been a frequent guest on TODAY.

"Remember the first time she was a guest and we both said, 'Can she please host with us?'" Jenna said. "We adore her."

Ora, who had been a guest on TODAY on Feb. 15, shared on Instagram on Feb. 16 how she quickly hopped into a co-hosting role.

"Well, this happened!" she wrote. "We had two minutes to prepare ahhh, thank you @hodaandjenna for asking me to co-host the show... Everyone was so lovely and kind, I had SO much fun doing it!! 💗💗💗 Love to everyone that tuned in, maybe we should do more??!!!"

Hoda thanked Ora on the fourth hour for her quick pivot last week.

"On another note, too, we just want to give a shoutout to Rita Ora, who kind of came in at the last second and really did a phenomenal job," Hoda said. "So we have great women on this show. Two great women right there."