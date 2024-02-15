Rita Ora reveals she chopped her hair off right before hosting TODAY

Rita Ora didn’t just style her hair before co-hosting the fourth hour of TODAY on Feb. 15 — she chopped most of it off!

The “Don’t Think Twice” singer, 33, revealed that she got a dramatic haircut at 7 a.m., just hours before she co-hosted TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“I just wanted a fresh start,” she explained to Hoda Kotb on the show.

She shared details of the chat she had with her hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, before making the big cut.

“He was like, let’s just chop it off, and then we put some color in it, and now we’re here,” she said.

Ora shared photos of her new, layered bob on Instagram, and it’s stunning.

“Sometimes you (gotta) cut out the things in life that don’t serve you,” Ora wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag #newchop.

Ora chopped her hair into a bob just hours before co-hosting the fourth hour of TODAY. @ritaora via Instagram

She also shared a candid photo in her Instagram story of Giannetos doing the last-minute cut.

“We chopped it off!” she captioned the goofy snapshot.

Giannetos shared some details about Ora’s new look on Instagram, calling it a “hazelnut LATTE Italian bob.”

“New cut/color for my iconic girl,” he wrote in the caption.

Up until the morning, Ora had been rocking a much longer hairstyle in a lighter shade, and she shared before-and-after pics of her hair on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Ora’s Instagram post about her new look earned the seal of approval from her fans — including “Queer Eye” host and hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness.

“Gurl yas,” he wrote in the comments.