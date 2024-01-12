Hoda and Jenna are blushing over 'fine' Jeremy Allen White's steamy Calvin Klein ad

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are loving "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White's new Calvin Klein ad.

On the Jan. 12 episode of TODAY With Hoda & Jenna, the pair talked about the steamy pictures that have been circulating online of White showing off his chiseled physique in the name-brand drawers.

"Jeremy Allen White is fine!" Hoda said after seeing the much-talked-about pics.

Jenna noted that she saw the pictures as well, but as a married woman, she said she'll probably view them again "in privacy."

"I'll have to watch it in privacy just because I don't want (husband) Henry to know how much I love him," she said.

"By the way, it's everywhere — that ad," Hoda said.

"Yeah," Jenna replied, before joking, "And it can be everywhere on your phone because you can google it. All you have to do is have your phone nearby."

Fans can view the photos on Calvin Klein’s and White’s Instagram pages. Once the pics went live on Jan. 5, social media users immediately started raving about it online.

One person wrote, "I’m starting a support group for people who’ve seen these photos and have not been able to go on with their day as normal 😂."

Another said, "I never wanted to be a pair of underwear so bad."

A third said, "Calvin klein, i sincerely appreciate everything you’re doing for the world. this is the best day of my life and i’m not exaggerating in the slightest. thank you i owe you my life."

In response to the praise he was getting, “Access Hollywood” asked White's "The Bear" co-star Ayo Edebiri about what she thought about the pics.

"I'm happy for him. That's my boy," she said. "I do feel like I want people to understand that he's my coworker!"