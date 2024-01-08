Jeremy Allen White’s new Calvin Klein ad might have everyone else talking, but Ayo Edebiri, his co-star in “The Bear,” is keeping her reactions about as short as his briefs in the campaign.

Last week, photos of White donning his skivvies for the brand’s Spring 24 global campaign caused a collective outbreak of sweat on the internet. While appearing on the red carpet for the Golden Globes on Jan. 8, however, Edebiri did little more than evade questions about White’s campaign.

Edebiri set the tone for her sentiments early in the night when a reporter from “Access Hollywood” asked, “What did you think, speaking of ‘The Bear,’ when this came up?”

A photo of White stripped down to his underwear appeared on screen, prompting Edebiri to react with a visceral flinch.

“I’m happy for him. That’s my boy,” Edebiri replied once she’d collected herself. “I do feel like I want people to understand that he’s my coworker!”

Later, Kevin Frazier from “Entertainment Tonight” asked her, “Did you guys get underwear or anything because of the ad?”

Edebiri steered clear of a committed response by replying that the campaign inspired her to pack on muscle.

“I’m bulking up!” Edebiri replied. “I’m on the protein, I’m on the creatine. I’m bulking. And I’m getting fit.”

Questions about White’s ad seemed to finally hit a wall for Edebiri when she was asked about it once more while doing an interview with her fellow cast members of “The Bear” — White was also in attendance.

Backstage at the Golden Globes, Melvin Robert from “Extra” segued from talking about the series by bringing out a large poster.

“I have a really serious question to ask you all,” Robert said, picking up the poster.

The show’s other cast members looked on curiously, but by then, Edebiri had relived the experience at least twice.

“I think I know what it is ...” Edebiri replied with a look of disapproval.

“What went through your mind when you all saw this?” Robert asked, turning the poster to reveal the ad.

Wordlessly, Edebiri reached for the poster and began to walk away with it while Robert asked, “What are you doing?”

“I’m putting it away. I’m putting it away for my boy!” Edebiri said. “That’s my boy! That’s my boy! This is a work function ... you know what I mean?”

“We’re not at like underwear awards, you know what I mean?” asked Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richie in the show. “We’re here to talk about our show and what we do here.”

On TikTok, users largely agreed with Edebiri's stance to “keep it professional” while also underlining their love for White.

“I mean she’s professional about it and that’s sleigh but like she should give credit or credit is due because WOW,” one commented.

“They didn’t have to spring that onto her like that omg,” a user wrote.

“she’s about to call HR,” another replied.