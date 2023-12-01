Hoda and Jenna cosign Linda Evangelista's dating opinions: 'I don't want to hear anyone breathing, either'

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are in Linda Evangelista’s corner.

The duo praised the former supermodel, who made headlines last month after she gave a very honest reason why she does not want to date.

“Not interested. I don’t want to sleep with anybody any more. I don’t want to hear somebody breathing,” she told the Sunday Times.

“I don’t really want to hear anybody breathing, either,” Jenna said Nov. 30 on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“Sometimes you don’t,” Hoda said.

“You just want alone time,” Jenna added.

“You don’t want to hear gurgling, snortling, all the things that are annoying,” Hoda said while laughing.

Linda Evangelista has some strong opinions about dating and Jenna and Hoda are here for it. Noam Galai / Getty Images

“It is funny because sometimes you just kind of want your space and your moment to read your book in your time and then there’s a lot of bodily issues and things happening next to you,” she continued. “I think it’s funny, but I do think it’s hilarious that she said it out loud.”

Jenna pointed out how Evangelista playfully discounted something kind of important.

“And also the way she said it. Breathing, because it is something we all have to do to stay alive,” she said. “You know, it’s not like snoring. It’s like existing. … I don’t want somebody to exist next to me.”

Jenna also called out some activities that tend to rub her the wrong way.

“I don’t love hearing the smacking of food or the slurping,” she said.

Hoda asked her if she tells the other person to knock it off, but Jenna said she doesn’t usually go there, preferring to block it out.

“No, I try to push it way down deep,” she said.