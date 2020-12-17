Here's how to watch Alex Trebek's final episodes of 'Jeopardy!'

Everything changes for "Jeopardy!" starting in January. That's when viewers will see the final episodes with Alex Trebek, who hosted the popular game show for 37 seasons and died Nov. 8 from pancreatic cancer. He'd taped episodes up until Oct. 29, and died Nov. 8, at the age of 80.

Alex Trebek in 2019. Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images

Soon, we won't have any new episodes featuring the beloved icon. How should we be prepared to say goodbye? Here's everything you need to know:

When will Alex Trebek's last episode air?

Jan. 8. The first full week of January 2021 will feature his final episodes. The last episode he taped was originally going to air on Christmas Day, but "anticipated preemptions around" the end-of-year holidays pushed things forward, according to a statement from the show.

Alex Trebek at an in-store book signing in 1990 in New York City. Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

So what's airing during the Christmas week instead?

The weeks of Dec. 21 and 28 will feature 10 of Trebek's best episodes, as a special tribute to the man. Seems like an excellent send-off to us.

What will those final episodes be like?

When Trebek wrapped up taping on Oct. 29, there was no way to know he'd never tape another episode, but he had been ailing for some time — so it was always a possibility. "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards told CNN that there will be at least one emotional moment.

"That first show of that final week ... he gives a speech talking about togetherness, how important family is, and it will resonate even more now," Richards explained. "It was so beautiful that we were all emotional, we were all in tears, and we all started clapping. It almost distracted him because he was going, 'OK, now let's play 'Jeopardy!'"

So you may want to have the tissues handy.

Trebek with all-around greatest contestant ever Ken Jennings in 2004. Getty Images

Who will be stepping in to take his place?

The show hasn't announced a permanent new host, but instead will have "a series of interim guest hosts from the 'Jeopardy!' family," according to an announcement. First up: Ken Jennings, who won 74 times in regular competition and signed on as a producer this season. He'll step in as host on episodes starting Jan.11 — and we sense you'll want tissues handy then, too.

"Alex believed in the importance of 'Jeopardy!' and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," said Richards in a statement. "We will honor Alex's legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers."

All right, fine: maybe it's time to invest in tissues.