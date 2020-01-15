Save 71% on face masks, satin pillowcases, LED mirrors and more with Deals We Love

Ken Jennings officially greatest 'Jeopardy!' contestant of all time

Way to go, Ken!

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Samantha Kubota

It’s official! Ken Jennings is the greatest “Jeopardy!” contestant of all time. He won the third match in the "Greatest of All Time" tournament on Tuesday night, beating out James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter for the title.

The final match came down to Holzhauer and Jennings in a Final Jeopardy question. Holzhauer fumbled on his answer. The mistake cost him the tournament.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Holzhauer seemed to take the loss in stride, tweeting a Scooby Doo joke directed at Jennings after the episode aired.

“And I would have GOAT away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling Kens,” he posted, with a picture of the character Fred holding Jennings’ photoshopped head.

Naturally, Holzhauer wasn't the only one tweeting about the competition.

Plenty of people had some thoughts about the show.

And finally, this person was not prepared to watch the Democratic debate.

“Ken Jennings winning #JeopardyGOAT is so good and pure and now I’m about to ruin my night by watching the Democratic debate,” @AshNape tweeted.

Samantha Kubota

Samantha Kubota is a digital journalist and editor for TODAY.com.