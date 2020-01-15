Sign up for our newsletter

It’s official! Ken Jennings is the greatest “Jeopardy!” contestant of all time. He won the third match in the "Greatest of All Time" tournament on Tuesday night, beating out James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter for the title.

The final match came down to Holzhauer and Jennings in a Final Jeopardy question. Holzhauer fumbled on his answer. The mistake cost him the tournament.

Holzhauer seemed to take the loss in stride, tweeting a Scooby Doo joke directed at Jennings after the episode aired.

“And I would have GOAT away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling Kens,” he posted, with a picture of the character Fred holding Jennings’ photoshopped head.

And I would have GOAT away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling Kens pic.twitter.com/dtYhNEOQ3Q — GOAT Fodder (@James_Holzhauer) January 15, 2020

Naturally, Holzhauer wasn't the only one tweeting about the competition.

Ken Jennings is The Godfather: Brilliant and with occasional moments of humor to keep the audience engaged.



James Holzhauer is Part II: Arguably less “enjoyable” but brilliant for the way it shook up conventional structures.



Brad Rutter is Part III: Also a Godfather movie — John Fleming (@johnjf125) January 14, 2020

Plenty of people had some thoughts about the show.

Most dominant athletes of my generation:



-Tiger

-Michael

-Phelps

-Bolt

-Ken Jennings — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) January 15, 2020

KEN JENNINGS MIGHT WIN BUT JAMES HOLZHAUER IS TRULY THE GOAT 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #JeopardyGOAT #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/JwQAlBUnmL — Nicholas (@TheNickVieira) January 15, 2020

Yea Ken Jennings may have won the GOAT Jeproday but Brad Rutter is the real hero for putting in minimal effort and getting paid a quarter million — Cam (@CamMuth) January 15, 2020

And finally, this person was not prepared to watch the Democratic debate.

“Ken Jennings winning #JeopardyGOAT is so good and pure and now I’m about to ruin my night by watching the Democratic debate,” @AshNape tweeted.