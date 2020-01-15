It’s official! Ken Jennings is the greatest “Jeopardy!” contestant of all time. He won the third match in the "Greatest of All Time" tournament on Tuesday night, beating out James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter for the title.
The final match came down to Holzhauer and Jennings in a Final Jeopardy question. Holzhauer fumbled on his answer. The mistake cost him the tournament.
Holzhauer seemed to take the loss in stride, tweeting a Scooby Doo joke directed at Jennings after the episode aired.
“And I would have GOAT away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling Kens,” he posted, with a picture of the character Fred holding Jennings’ photoshopped head.
Naturally, Holzhauer wasn't the only one tweeting about the competition.
Plenty of people had some thoughts about the show.
And finally, this person was not prepared to watch the Democratic debate.
“Ken Jennings winning #JeopardyGOAT is so good and pure and now I’m about to ruin my night by watching the Democratic debate,” @AshNape tweeted.