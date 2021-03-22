Halsey clarifies preferred pronouns they feel 'most authentic' using

Halsey is giving fans an update about their preferred pronouns.

An Instagram story the "Without You" singer shared Monday read, "for those asking RE: my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns :). the inclusion of 'they', in addition to 'she', feels most authentic to me."

Halsey gave fans an update about their preferred pronouns in a message on Instagram. iamhalsey/Instagram

"if you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly," Halsey added, telling fans, "thanks for being the best."

Halsey's announcement comes after they recently updated their pronouns on Instagram and Twitter.

The "Bad at Love" singer is expecting their first child with their boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin. Halsey announced the happy news in January with an Instagram post that featured several photos that showed off their belly bump.

"surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻," they wrote in the caption.

“Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” Aydin wrote in the comments.

“"I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!" Halsey replied.

The Grammy-nominated artist previously opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2015 and the online abuse they endured after it.

“It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” they told The Guardian last year. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

Last month, Halsey shared an introspective Instagram post about how pregnancy has affected their "perception of gender."

"I've been thinking lots about my body. It's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," they wrote. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all," they continued. "Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand."

"I hope the feeling lasts," they added. "I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! 🧚🏼‍♂️ bye for now."

