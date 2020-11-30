Halsey slams Grammys for allegedly letting 'bribes' determine nominees

Halsey alleges getting a Grammy Award nomination isn't necessarily about artistry and that the "elusive" process depends on "the right handshakes and bribes."

The 26-year-old singer was one of the big names who was shut out when the 2021 Grammy nominations were announced last week. After taking a few days to process the snub, Halsey shared her thoughts on her Instagram story.

“I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations,” she wrote.

“The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not bribes,'" she continued. "And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show.”

A representative for the Recording Academy, which runs the awards show, did not immediately respond to a request from TODAY for comment on Halsey's allegations.

Halsey was twice nominated for a Grammy back in 2016, but never for her own music. She scored a nomination for best pop duo/group performance for "Closer" with the Chainsmokers. She was also nominated as a guest singer for album of the year on Justin Bieber's "Purpose."

The "Without Me" singer was widely expected to receive at least some Grammy-recognition for her 2020 album "Manic." The Weeknd, who had a banner year with his fourth studio album "After Hours" and the single "Blinding Lights," was also surprisingly shut out of the nominations.

"Perhaps sometimes it is (!!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture. Just wanted to get that off my chest,” Halsey wrote. “@theweeknd deserves better, and 'Manic' did too. Perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore.”

Halsey had some strong words, but she wanted to make it clear she's happy for those who were nominated this year.

“While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform," she said. "But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

The "Blinding Lights" singer spoke up about his snub on Nov. 24, the day the nominations were announced. “The Grammys remain corrupt," he wrote. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…"