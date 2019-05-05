Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 5, 2019, 8:41 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

There are some questions that will easily divide the Internet — who should run for president in 2020, how much milk or cream should you put in coffee and are these sneakers gray and teal, or pink and white?

CNYCentral, an NBC affiliate station in Syracuse, New York, posted the image of a woman's sneaker on Twitter — the same image that divided people around the world in 2017 — and the debate raged on. Some people clearly saw gray and teal while others were firmly in the pink and white camp.

"When I first looked at the photo I saw teal & grey & now I'm seeing pink & white and it looks exactly like this photo. Idk how my brain did it. It's freaking me out," wrote one Twitter user.

"If I turn the brightness on my phone all the way up, it’s pink & white. If I leave at normal (dimmed) setting, it’s grey & green," someone else posted.

Much like the debate over #TheDress, which Internet users couldn't decide if was blue and black or white and gold, clearly, there was not going to be a consensus.

The Dutch Twitter user who originally posted the pic of the sneakers in October 2017 said that they were not her shoes but that she believed they were gray and teal. Her photo quickly went viral, sparking a variety of impassioned responses.

The shoe appears to be a retro women's Vans sneaker, which is no longer available, but was once listed as "mahogany rose" (ie; pink) on the Vans website.

In addition to these sneakers, there have been a number of arguments over the colors of an Adidas jacket, a pair of flip flops, a handbag and a Nike outfit.

And while it's startling to think that people can see the same objects so differently, there may be a reason behind the varied views.

"It’s a perception issue. It's the way the brain processes information that comes in,” eye surgeon Paul Dougherty told TODAY in 2015, speaking about #TheDress debate. “Everyone's brain is different, so even though it's the same stimulus coming in, which it is, everyone processes the information differently."