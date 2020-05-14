Goldie Hawn on a trampoline is your uplifting video of the day

Goldie Hawn: At 74, she can put us to shame with her workout routine and have us cheering and laughing along with her at the same time.

The "First Wives Club" actress posted a clip of her workout routine Wednesday, featuring herself on the home trampoline, and we just can't love it enough.

"My crazy @mindup mindful movement for today," she wrote in the caption. "Dance, jump and twirl like nobody’s watching ... ⁣⁣and thanks @dualipa for the best addition to my trampoline playlist!"

She doesn't bounce too high, but Hawn gets a good workout as she dances on the trampoline, making some delightfully goofy faces and shouting "woo!" a couple of times. And yes, that is Dua Lipa's "Physical" playing in the background. At the end, she's clearly had enough and gasps "OK!" as she walks off camera.

Goldie Hawn when she's not on a trampoline Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

And she's gotten some great responses. Natalie Portman sent a row full of heart emoji; Andy Cohen gave her an emoji two-handed high-five; Melanie Griffith wrote, "You are the bomb in the bomba!"; and Katie Couric wrote, "Go Goldie go!"

Age has never slowed Hawn down; she regularly posts photos of her travels with daughter Kate Hudson, and she is co-starring with longtime partner Kurt Russell in the upcoming "The Christmas Chronicles 2," though with quarantine in effect that's been put on pause for now.

Whatever she's doing, however she's doing it, though, Hawn is a real inspiration. Here's a whole bunch of heart emoji and high-fives from us, too!