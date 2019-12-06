We have some good holiday news! Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are reuniting oncreen for Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles 2."

Alas, there's a bit of coal in the stocking: The film, a sequel to 2018's "The Christmas Chronicles," featuring Russell, 68, as Santa Claus, won't be out until 2020.

Netflix announced the happy pairing on Friday, revealing that Hawn — who only appeared briefly at the end of the original film — would co-star alongside her longtime real-life love Russell. And who will she play?

Mrs. Claus, of course!

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Hawn, 74, posted a sweet Instagram of the pair of in full costume on Friday, too:

"A year later and I’m still ringing Santa’s jingle bells," she wrote in the caption. "I couldn't be happier to be working on @christmaschronicles again with Kurt Russell, my real life Santa."

The original film also starred Hawn's eldest son, Oliver, but no word about whether he'll return.

Any reason to see Hawn and Russell together on screen is delightful; the pair have a fun-loving chemistry and have been together since 1983. But we haven't seen them share any significant on-screen time together since 1987's "Overboard."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell at the premiere of "The Christmas Chronicles" in Los Angeles in 2018. Getty Images

In 2017, Hawn told People magazine that what struck her first about Russell was his good looks. But, she added, he "had no pretense about him. I could tell right away he wasn't a womanizer."

The pair crossed paths on the set of 1968's "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band," but didn't re-connect until the early 1980s, while making "Swing Shift."

When the pair were honored with side-by-sides on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017, he said, "Goldie, to you, I owe my wonderful life... I cherish you. All of the stars in the sky or on the boulevard don't hold a candle to that."

And that's a better present than even Santa could bring.