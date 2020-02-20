'First Wives Club' stars reuniting for new movie — here are the details

The ladies of "The First Wives Club" are reuniting!

Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton, who made movie magic together in the hit 1996 comedy, are starring together in a new comedy called "Family Jewels," Deadline reports.

Powerhouse trio Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler are reuniting in the new comedy "Family Jewels."

The movie tells the story of three women who are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together, along with their kids and grandkids, after the man they were all once married to dies suddenly in a New York City department store.

The film is being produced by New Republic Pictures, which plans to begin shooting the project later this year. Its screenplay will be written by Peter Hoare, who also wrote "Standing Up, Falling Down," opening in theaters Friday.

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans,” producer Bradley Fischer said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

Nearly 24 years ago, Hawn, Midler and Keaton, all 74, played divorcees whose husbands left them for younger women in "The First Wives Club." The movie became a surprise blockbuster hit, grossing more than $181 million at the worldwide box office.

The actresses tried to reunite on a Netflix project just a few years ago, but they scrapped the plan when they found the script wasn't up to their standards, Hawn revealed during a 2017 visit to "Watch What Happens Live."

“It didn’t work out,” Hawn told host Andy Cohen. “The script was flawed and no one was able to really fix it, and everybody decided to let it go.”

Now, at last, fans will see them together again!