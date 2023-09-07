Gary Busey involved in a hit-and-run accident in Malibu, police say

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release that actor Gary Busey was recently involved in a hit-and-run accident.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, the 79-year-old actor is accused of leaving a collision scene on Aug. 30. Busey — best known for his roles in films like “Lethal Weapon” and “Point Break” —has since cooperated with authorities, according to the press release.

Representatives for the actor did not respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

The incident occurred last month and is said to have happened on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. A preliminary investigation indicates that Busey was driving a blue Volvo when he struck another vehicle operated by an unnamed woman currently only listed as a second party. The woman involved in the incident identified the actor to authorities and claimed that he refused to stop or “provide proof of registration and financial responsibility.”

The release says investigators then reached the Academy Award nominee at his residence, where he admitted to being involved in the collision and leaving the scene.

The sheriff’s department says that Busey provided investigators with a statement, his insurance information, as well as his vehicle and driver information.

The release says the woman told authorities that she was not interested in pursuing legal charges but did want her “minor vehicle damage fixed.”

According to California law, the driver of any vehicle involved in an accident that causes property damage must immediately stop the vehicle and, at the very least, provide the property owner with their name and address. Anyone who fails to abide by such requirements can be charged with a misdemeanor and be forced to serve up to six months in county jail and or pay a fine of $1,000.