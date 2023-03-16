G Flip has flipped for Chrishell Stause.

The Australian singer, who uses they/them pronouns, celebrated the one-year anniversary of dating Stause, 41, with a video they shared March 15 on Instagram.

“We started dating one year ago today,” the singer, 28, wrote on the video. “So I wanted to show her the first song I ever wrote about her.”

In the sweet clip, the two are seen sitting in the front seat of a car smiling while looking at each other. Stause gently rubs the singer’s back while the music plays as G Flip puts their hand on Stause’s leg.

The “Selling Sunset” star, 41, appears to like the tune, as she giggles while grabbing their arm, covering her own mouth in excitement and placing her head on the singer’s shoulder.

“I’m not what you planned / I’ll be your man,” G Flip wrote on the clip, captioning the lyrics she sang.

After that line, Stause wipes her eyes, seemingly moved by the song.

“very very cute reaction,” Flip captioned the post.

“Yet to recover,” Stause commented.

On March 15, Stause celebrated their one-year anniversary on her Instagram story.

In a photo, G Flip holds a bouquet of red roses while grinning. Stause added three fire heart emojis and wrote, “Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here’s to trying!”

“I love you babyyyy,” she added with a smiley emoji. “Happy anniversary.”

Chrishell Stause (left) and G Flip are all smiles as they mark one year as a couple. @gflip via Instagram

Flip also celebrated the special day on her Instagram story, with a photo of a smiling Stause.

“365 days adoring you,” they wrote.

Stause was previously married to “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley and dated "Selling Sunset" co-star Jason Oppenheim. She confirmed her relationship with G Flip during a “Selling Sunset” cast reunion last May, the same month she appeared in the video for their song, "GET ME OUTTA HERE."

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life,” Stause said, referring to the 13-year age gap between them.

“So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well,” she added. “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip.”