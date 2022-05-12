Chrishell Stause stars in G Flip’s new music video — and it’s steamy

Chrishell Stause of "Selling Sunset" recently announced her new relationship with G Flip, a 27-year-old Australian singer, months after splitting up with Oppenheim Group co-owner Jason Oppenheim.

According to Stause, who confirmed the relationship during the "Selling Sunset" Season Five reunion, the couple met on the set of Flip's music video for the song "GET ME OUTTA HERE." Stause said Flip personally invited her to star.

On May 12, the video dropped — and we got to see the steamy meet-cute for ourselves.

"I read you got a dirty tongue," the Australian singer sings at the start of the show, setting the tone for the video, which sees Stause and G Flip making out in a manner of locations (a red room, a convenience store, against a shrub).

However, the relationship depicted in the video is not a tranquil one. According to an official press release, "'GET ME OUTTA HERE' was written about getting hurt by someone and then being so emotionally done with the drama that you just walk away, peace out, and have literally no f---s to give anymore."

Flip's first album, "About Us," also detailed the ups and downs of a specific relationship. “We fought and were crazy. We’re both creative and elaborate and dramatic,” G Flip told Pilerats.

When they’re not flirting with Stause in the video, Flip is behind a drum set. “As drums are my first instrument and love, I always wanted to write a track based around that very driving “Billie Jean” style drum beat, so the whole song was written around this drum groove,” Flip said.

Stause plays one half of the tumultuous relationship. Much of the video takes place at an empty convenience store. Stause walks in wearing a strapless black dress, only to connect with G Flip.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip in the music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE." YouTube

Stause mouths the following lyrics, seemingly playing a character: "She said I still have something for you in my core / She said sorry I f----d it and cried at the door / he said why aren’t you mad, do you care anymore?"

“It was an incredible shoot with an amazing team, including having Chrishell star in it with me,” Flip said, adding that 80% of the crew on set for the video were queer.

Flip came out as nonbinary in 2021. Stause addressed her own sexuality in an Instagram post. “Some of you won’t understand this or agree with this, but for me, it is about the person,” Stause said. “It is about their heart. And yes, there’s that part of you that’s like, what you’re attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care what the physical form is."

Perhaps this won't be Stause and Flip's last collaboration. During the "Selling Sunset" reunion, Stause said they're "having fun."

