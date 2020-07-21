'Friends' reunion update: David Schwimmer reveals when it might happen

They were on a break (due to the pandemic), but the cast of “Friends” might just be on the verge of finally filming the reunion fans have been waiting for.

As David Schwimmer explained to late-night host Jimmy Fallon, while he and his fellow former sitcom stars — Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry — look forward to shooting the special for HBO Max, they intend to play it safe.

The actor who brought Ross Geller to life for a decade paid a video visit to “The Tonight Show” Monday night and discussed the upcoming production, which he described as “basically a really fun interview and some other surprise bits.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The original plan was to film it on the show’s former soundstage, Stage 24, in March, in front of a live audience. But like so many other plans, the coronavirus put that one on pause.

“(Now) it’s supposed to happen maybe in August, middle of August,” Schwimmer told Fallon.

That’s only weeks away, but it’s not certain.

“Honestly, we’re going to wait and see another week or two, if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do,” he added. “And if not, we’ll wait until it’s safe.”

After all, they’re still holding out hope for that live audience.

"We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together," HBO Max boss Bob Greenblatt told Variety in May. "And we didn't want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms."