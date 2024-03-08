Finneas and Claudia Sulewski’s relationship timeline is its own passionate love song

Finneas O’Connell wrote a song about Claudia Sulewski the day they met in 2018, and their love has been going strong ever since.

“I feel really lucky to have a supportive partner that I really respect, and that goes mutually both ways,” Sulewski told TODAY.com in 2023. “I couldn’t ask for, like, a better best friend to get to bounce ideas off of.”

Sulewski, 28, is a lifestyle and fashion influencer with millions of followers on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. She also recently founded a gender-inclusive body care line called Cyklar.

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas wear matching power suits at the 2022 Grammys. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Finneas, 26, is a mononymously known singer, songwriter and record producer who often collaborates with his pop star sister, Billie Eilish.

From their early days connecting on a dating app to their committed partnership today, here are some key moments from Sulewski and Finneas’ relationship timeline.

They met on a dating app in 2018

Finneas and Sulewski met via Raya, an exclusive, membership-only dating app, in 2018, Sulewski revealed on “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast” in 2020.

However, Sulewski had known of Finneas through her friend group much earlier.

“Two and a half years leading up to us meeting on Raya — I have a lot of friends that are in the music industry — and two of my best friends, specifically, had sessions with him. And both times, they both were like, ‘I just had a session with this guy. You guys would fall in love with each other. But it’s not worth it, because he’s always out of town,’” she said.

Then, in September 2018, Sulewski happened to come across Finneas herself on the app and asked her friend, “‘Is this the guy? Finneas? Like, who else has that name?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, my God! I can’t believe he’s single. Yes! You need to match with him.’”

Sulewski recalled that everything “just immediately clicked the second” she met Finneas. “Everything fell into place so perfectly and so quickly,” she continued, “because we already knew so many people in the same friend group.”

Sulewski inspired Finneas’ song ‘Claudia,’ released in February 2019

It sounds like everything clicked for Finneas when he met Sulewski, too, because the very day they met, he wrote a song about her.

“I wrote the song ‘Claudia’ about Claudia the day that I met Claudia, and I sent it to her the night that I met Claudia,” he said in a July 2019 BuzzFeed Celeb video. “I sent her the first part, and she texted me back, ‘You’re trouble.’”

“Claudia,” a non-album single, is about falling in love at first sight.

“I think you’re gonna change my plans/ With those emerald eyes/ But you don’t even understand/ How much they’re on my mind,” Finneas sings in the opening verse.

Sulewski’s text reaction to the lyrics also inspired the beginning of the song’s chorus, “Oh, I’m in trouble now,” Finneas told BuzzFeed.

Sulewski later created the artwork for the “Claudia” lyric video, which was released with the song in February 2019.

They bought a house together in October 2019

Finneas and Sulewski took a major step in their relationship in October 2019 when they bought a home together.

Sulewski shared Instagram photos of what appears to be their new house, writing in the caption, “Home,” along with a key emoji.

The couple opened up about their decision to move in together in their now-defunct podcast, “We Bought a House With Claudia Sulewski and Finneas.”

“I really wanted to move in with you, and one of the challenges of that is that we both work from home,” Finneas said.

Sulewski and Finneas share a kiss on the red carpet at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz / WireImage

They explained in the podcast that they had very different needs when it came to creating a shared living space.

Sulewski needed a silent office for her filming and editing work, whereas Finneas needed a space where he could blast music without being interrupted or disturbing others.

Eventually, they found a house in Los Angeles with spaces that worked for both of them, according to Elle, with an office for Sulewski and a recording studio for Finneas.

“I think the primary thing was that living separately felt — once we’d really established that, OK, we love all the time we spend together, and we’re successful co-habitators … I think there was a point where it was like, the fact that we don’t live together is only an inconvenience,” Finneas said in their 2020 podcast.

A few months after buying their house in 2019, the couple adopted a dog together, a pit bull named Peaches.

They co-hosted a podcast in March 2020

As previously mentioned, the couple tried out life as podcast hosts, debuting “We Bought a House With Claudia Sulewski and Finneas” at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve always wanted to have a podcast,” Finneas said in the first episode. “We’ve talked about it since the very beginning of dating each other, which would have been incredibly premature of us to do. But I think one of the fun things about dating you has always been that we talk for hours on end.”

Over 33 episodes, Finneas and Sulewski had free-flowing chats about their relationship, pop culture, and the ups and downs of their daily lives.

Finneas told Vogue in 2022 that though he and Sulewski “had fun” doing the podcast, they ultimately decided to stop because they felt uncomfortable sharing so much information publicly.

“Very quickly we were like: ‘Too much! We’re sharing too much!’ It’s funny, when you have a live microphone in front of you for an hour and it’s just the two of us, very quickly you feel that same intimacy as if nobody’s listening, except then you press upload,” he said.

“I think those episodes are entertaining because of how unfiltered they are, but I think on a selfish level, I was like, ‘I don’t want people to know this much about me,’” he added.

Their last episode aired in January 2021.

Sulewski and Finneas’ sister, Billie Eilish, got closer over the years

Sulewski, Finneas, and Billie Eilish, 22, have been spotted together at multiple events, and Sulewski appears to have a great relationship with her boyfriend’s pop superstar sister.

Sulewski, Finneas, and Billie Eilish appear together at the Grammys in April 2022 in Las Vegas. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

In December 2021, Sulewski marked Eilish’s birthday with a series of Instagram photos of them posing together in a pool.

“ILOVEYOUSOMUCH !!! happy birthday billie the world wouldn’t be the same without you,” she wrote in the caption.

In 2022, Sulewski and Finneas collaborated on the ‘Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa’ music video

Three years after collaborating on the lyric video for “Claudia,” Sulewski and Finneas worked together again, this time on the music video for Finneas’ 2022 song “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa.”

The video, directed by and starring Sulewski, is a sweet love letter to their relationship, showing the couple spending time together and kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“When it gets quiet, I can hear her mind race/ She’s staring at the ceiling like she’s seeing outer space,” Finneas sings in the chorus. “She could be the ‘Mona Lisa’ if the ‘Mona Lisa’ had a prettier face/ This could be heaven if heaven was an actual place.”

“It’s a gushy video, for sure!” Sulewski told Vogue in July 2022.

She also said she and her boyfriend had been talking about collaborating “for a while.”

“The moment Finneas first played ‘Mona Lisa’ for me, the lyrics are exactly about our first date and our relationship, so we just felt like, if we’re going to do it, this has to be the one,” she said. “I think this song also feels like it has its own sound compared to the rest of Finneas’ music.”

They post sweet messages to each other on social media all the time

Sulewski and Finneas often celebrate relationship milestones with loving messages about each other on social media.

“You’d have to scour the globe to try to find someone equally as talented, creative and hard working as you are, my love,” Finneas wrote in a September 2022 Instagram post on their fourth anniversary. “Then you’d have to do it a second time to try to find someone as kind, thoughtful and generous.

“A third time to find someone as funny, a fourth to find someone as loving, a fifth to find someone as beautiful,” he continued. “How you manage to be every one of these things all at once, will forever be the impossibility of you. Happy anniversary, Baby, I love the hell out of you.”

In another sweet Instagram post, this one for their fifth anniversary, Finneas called Sulewski his “absolute dream girl.”

“Best 5 years of my life!!!” he captioned a video of his girlfriend on an electric bike, to which Sulewski replied in the comments, “Best five of mine baby,” in all caps.

Finneas also marked his girlfriend’s birthday in February 2024 with a loving Instagram message.

“Happy birthday to my most precious Claudia who has made the world a better, brighter place since she got here,” he wrote. “So lucky you were born when you were, so lucky to be around you.”