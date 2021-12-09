IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

"I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill said.
The couple have been married for a quarter of a century but Faith Hill still felt awkward filming an "intimate" scene. John Shearer / WireImage
By Lindsay Lowe

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward.

"It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.

"I obviously feel comfortable with my husband, but this is different,” she said. “For intimate scenes, I feel like that belongs to us."

Hill, 54, and McGraw, 54, will star alongside Sam Elliott in “1883,” a prequel to the Paramount drama “Yellowstone.” The prequel will follow the Dutton family as they travel across the Great Plains to seek a better future in Montana.

Though Hill and McGraw have acted separately in the past, and appeared together in multiple music videos, this is the first time the longtime couple have starred alongside one another in a series.

Hill said she and her husband “made it a point not to work on our scenes together” until they were on set.

Hill and McGraw will play husband and wife James and Margaret Dutton in the "Yellowston" prequel.PARAMOUNT+

"It's important that we react to one another naturally as characters, not as husband and wife,” she said.

While they aimed to maintain a boundary between their private and working relationships, McGraw joked that some of Hill’s personal feelings may have still crept into her portrayal of his wife on screen.

"We had this scene where she has to slap me. I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw. There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on!" he joked. "When you see it on screen, you realize it was a genuine hit."

“1883” will debut on Paramount+ on Dec. 19.

