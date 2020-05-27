You'll want to call your mom after watching Tim McGraw's latest music video

Tim McGraw is giving fans all the feels with the new video for his song “I Called Mama.”

The clip, released Tuesday, is loaded with photos and videos of fans with their moms. Even McGraw’s wife, Faith Hill, makes an appearance.

He recorded the song earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic which caused him to take a second look at what the track meant.

“After I recorded it and we got it mixed, the virus came along and everybody was talking about it, and everybody went into isolation," he told Hoda Kotb Wednesday on TODAY. "So it really took on a bigger meaning and a deeper meaning to us, and that’s why we released it.”

The Grammy winner said while the song was released around Mother’s Day, it has connected with so many people because it helps us cope in these uncertain times.

“It just happened to be around Mother’s Day, but the main reason was because it just felt like, you know, what I’ve been doing — everybody’s been doing it — sitting around having comfort food all the time. This song felt like comfort food for your soul in a lot of ways,” he said.

The 53-year-old also said the song resonated with him and Hill when it was just a demo.

“So I sat down at the kitchen table and started singing it, and I couldn't get through it,” he told The Boot. “I got to the chorus, and every time I tried to get to the chorus, I would fall apart on it. She would start crying because I was crying.”

And, of course, McGraw’s own mother likes the video for the song, too.

“She’s pretty happy about this video. She sent me a message the other day and asked does this mean she’s a movie star now?” he joked with Hoda.

While the song celebrates mothers, McGraw believes it strikes a chord for other reasons related to all that is going on right now.

“But then when all of this sort of upheaval in the world came along, it really started making more and more sense that this song really meant a different thing in a lot of ways,” he told The Boot.