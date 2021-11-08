See Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star in trailer for Western series '1883'

The trailer for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's new TV series "1883" is here, and it was totally worth the wait.

The country singers and real life couple co-star in the upcoming Paramount+ Western series, which premieres Dec. 19 on the streaming network.

The show is a prequel to the network's other popular series "Yellowstone" and follows the Dutton family as they flee poverty and travel west through the Great Plains to Montana to seek a better life. It explores a story of Western expansion and also stars actors Billy Bob Thornton and Sam Elliott. Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan is helming the project

The one-minute trailer features sprawling landscapes, scenes of heartbreak and war and much more, and a voiceover reads the following message: “I heard 1,000 stories but none could describe this place. The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream, and the dream is coming true. We’re in the land of no mercy now.”

Hill, 54, shared the trailer on her Instagram page on Sunday night and captioned the post, "We are in the land of no mercy now. The first look for @1883official is HERE. The @yellowstone origin story premieres exclusively on @paramountplus Dec. 19."

McGraw, 54, first announced that he and Hill would be starring in the upcoming series back in August in an Instagram video and shared a photo of the script for the first episode.

"So excited I can finally share this….I'm joining the Dutton family in the @Yellowstone prequel, 1883, coming to @paramountplus! And my incredible wife @faithhill will be playing Margaret Dutton!!" he captioned the post.

The show's release is timed to season four of "Yellowstone," which premiered over the weekend, and fans of the series seem to be excited for a prequel story. After the trailer for "1883" dropped on Sunday, many viewers took to YouTube to express their excitement.

"This is going to be amazing. Wonderful collection of actors and writers. We cannot wait," one wrote. "American Westerns are back & I'm here for it!" another commented.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Hill and McGraw in action. "1883" premieres Dec. 19 on Paramount+.