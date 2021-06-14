Ewan McGregor's daughter Clara bitten on face by dog, walks red carpet anyway

Clara McGregor walked the red carpet at a movie premiere only a half hour after she said a dog bit her face, prompting a trip to the emergency room.

The 25-year-old daughter of actor Ewan McGregor shared a series of photos on Instagram from the June 11 premiere of the film "The Birthday Cake" at The Mob Museum in Las Vegas. She has cuts on her nose and cheek as she gamely soldiers through the appearance in a Fendi suit.

"When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 mins before the red carpet😅 thank you @themobmuseum for having us," she wrote.

Clara McGregor at the premiere of "The Birthday Cake" at The Mob Museum on June 11 in Las Vegas. Bryan Steffy / Getty Images for The Mob Museum

Clara McGregor revealed that she was bitten by a dog just 30 minutes before she was supposed to walk the red carpet at the premiere of movie she co-produced. Bryan Steffy / Getty Images for The Mob Museum

Clara McGregor co-produced the crime drama film, which stars her father, Val Kilmer, Shiloh Fernandez and Lorraine Bracco. It tells the story of a man who must deliver a cake to his uncle on the 10th anniversary of his father's death but becomes embroiled in his family's mob drama along the way.

Clara McGregor, actor Tyler Dean Flores and Ewan McGregor's other daughter Esther attend the world premiere of "The Birthday Cake." Denise Truscello / Getty Images for The Mob Museum

She got some support from friends in the Instagram comments after her run-in with the dog.

"Looks tough," actor Jeremy White from "Shameless" wrote.

"Oh nooo! still a stunner. But I’m so sorry that happened," actor Liz Jenkins from "Black-ish" commented.

"You are so badass," model Kaia Gerber wrote.

Clara is the oldest of Ewan McGregor's four daughters with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, whom he divorced in 2018. The couple also shares Jamyan, 20, Esther, 19, and 10-year-old Anouk.

