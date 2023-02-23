Ella Bleu Travolta says dad John has inspired career: ‘Someone to look up to’

Ella Bleu Travolta has a mentor to help her navigate her acting and singing careers: Her dad, John Travolta.

The 22-year-old stopped by Studio 1A on Feb. 23 to chat about her latest project, an ad campaign with Silk Nextmilk. In the campaign, she, along with Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Brooklyn Beckham, recreate their parents' famous Got Milk? ads, but with plant-based milk rather than dairy-based.

During the conversation, she opened up about the strong bond she has with her famous father.

TODAY's Al Roker was curious to know when Travolta first saw her dad in a movie. Her answer? His 1982 high school musical "Grease."

"Since I was so young, I probably didn't put two and two together," she explained. “But just growing up with that and always being around him singing and dancing and my other family as well doing all of that, really inspired my love for the arts.”

Looking back on her dad's successful career, Travolta said she has been lucky to soak up as much knowledge as she can from his work.

“It’s amazing to have someone to look up to and and learn from,” she said.

Like her dad, Travolta also loves to sing. The 22-year-old said he is "so supportive" of her musical aspirations.

“He’s my biggest fan, which is so sweet, and he really loves it. It’s fun, it’s a new learning experience," she said.

Travolta then explained why she's so passionate about singing.

"One thing I really love about music is just the ability to connect with so many people, same with any sort of art form. You can really connect with people on a different level that's so special," she said.

Travolta also got to watch her late mother, Kelly Preston have a successful career in Hollywood. The actor died in 2020 at age 57 after a battle with breast cancer.

She shared a tribute to her mom on Instagram after her death.

“I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you,” she wrote. “You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama.”

Travolta's project with Silk Nextmilk is an homage to a "Got Milk?" ad her mother once starred in.

"I actually until recently didn't know that she did that campaign, so to be able to see that I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' And this is such a cool new take on it," she said.