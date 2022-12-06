John Travolta pays tribute to his ‘Look Who’s Talking’ co-star Kirstie Alley with heartfelt post

John Travolta is paying his respects to his dear friend Kirstie Alley.

Shortly after Alley’s death was confirmed by her family, the actor shared a throwback photo of the late actor, as well as a photo of the two at the 1989 Los Angeles premiere of “Look Who’s Talking.”

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta wrote on Instagram on Dec. 5. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Travolta and Alley co-starred in the 1989 rom-com “Look Who’s Talking.” The film followed Alley as Mollie, a career-driven woman who gives birth to the child of a married man. She then finds love in James, portrayed by Travolta. The movie is narrated by the baby, voiced by Bruce Willis.

The actors would go on to film two sequels, "Look Who’s Talking Too" (1990) and "Look Who’s Talking Now" (1993).

Travolta and Alley would continue their friendship over the years. In 20018, Alley shared a photo from the first film on her Instagram.

In a statement posted on Alley's social media, her children, True and Lillie Parker, announced she died after a battle with cancer.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the wrote in part, adding that she "was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

Aside from the “Look Who’s Talking” franchise, Alley was known for portraying Rebecca Howe in the sitcom “Cheers.” The role earned her an Emmy and Golden Globe in 1991.

The actors holding a child in a scene from the film "Look Who's Talking" in 1989. Archive Photos / Getty Images

She also appeared in “It Takes Two” with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, “For Richer or Poorer” with Tim Allen.

Allen also paid tribute to his former co-star, tweeting, "A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Alley on "Scream Queens" also shared a photo from the show along with a sweet message.

"I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life," Curtis wrote on Instagram. "She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."

John Fugelsang, Adam Carolla and Yvette Nicole Brown also expressed their condolences.

Clancy Brown tweeted, "Kirstie was beautiful in so many ways. I loved working with her. There was no one like her on earth. My condolences to her family. @kirstiealley."

Kristin Chenoweth also shared a photo of them from "Kirstie" and wrote, "I love you, Kirstie. I will see you again someday. I can’t believe you’re gone."

Meanwhile, Alley's children in their statement thanked "the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care."

They noted that their mother's "zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."