A new wax figure of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has fans scratching their heads.

The statue, which was recently unveiled at Musée Grévin in Paris, features the “Moana” star with his arms crossed in blue slacks, black belt, sneakers and a blue golf shirt, with something between a smile and smirk splashed across his face.

Yeah, the outfit makes it look like he’s either a math teacher dressed for class on Casual Friday or a suburban dad getting set to pick his kids up at the movie theater.

The Dwayne Johnson wax figure was unveiled at Musée Grévin on Oct. 16 in Paris. The backlash began shortly after that. Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

And while many people have wondered over the years what "The Rock" has been cooking, they are now left to ponder what the artist may have been thinking. Many people feel the statue doesn’t properly capture Johnson, with some pointing out on the museum's Instagram page that it looks like Mr. Clean or Vin Diesel, who has starred alongside Johnson in the "Fast & Furious" franchise.

“Yikes! That is not the Rock, maybe his stuntman lol,” one person commented.

"Dwayne Vin Diesel Johnson," another person wrote.

"Mr Clean," quipped someone else.

Some have also questioned the statue’s skin tone, which appears lighter than Johnson’s.

"Who is this because uhhhh... You do know he’s Samoan and black right lol?" someone else chimed in.

“Why would you white wax (wash) him?” another person asked.

The museum had teased the unveiling of the wax figure earlier this month on social media. One post featured a video of how Johnson's tattoos were incorporated into the wax figure.

"A lot of research was needed to make them perfectly match those from The Rock!" the caption read.