Security guard injured after shooting near Drake's Toronto mansion

A security guard is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot while working overnight outside a Toronto mansion owned by rapper Drake, Toronto police said.

The unidentified man was "working apparently as a security guard at the residence" and was standing in front of the gates of the mansion when he was shot at around 2 a.m. ET on May 7, Inspector Paul Krawczyk of Toronto's Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force said at a news conference.

Individuals "who obviously performed the shooting" fled in a vehicle, Krawczyk said. He said police do not have a description of the vehicle or suspects or how many shots were fired. He said authorities "cannot speak to a motive" for the shooting.

However, Krawczyk said police do have video of the shooting. They haven't released a description of the vehicle or suspects because authorities are "dealing with video quality issues."

Police do not know if the security guard was working alone when he was shot or whether other security team members were present.

A spokesperson for Drake told NBC News on May 7 that he was not injured in the incident. The representative also confirmed that the home near where the shooting occurred is owned by the rapper.

Krawczyk said he could not confirm whehter Drake was home at the time of the incident. He said Drake's team has been cooperating with police.

The victim of the shooting remains in the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Drake has been in the midst of a heated back-and-forth rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, which has featured both stars releasing diss tracks with ugly insinuations about the other and their families.