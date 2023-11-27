26-year-old arrested after taking his clothes off at Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' attraction

Guests on Disneyland's "It's A Small World" attraction got a little more than they bargained for on Nov. 26.

Towards the end of the holiday weekend, a man was arrested after he stripped off his clothes near the ride.

Riders aboard "It's A Small World" at Disneyland Dewayne Bevil / Orlando Sentinel via Getty Images

Anaheim Police Department’s public information officer Sgt. Jon McClintock gave a statement to TODAY.com noting that the department responded to the theme park just after 1:30 p.m.

“Anaheim PD Officers responded to Disneyland to assist Disney security with a guest who removed his clothes and was naked in or near the 'It’s A Small World' attraction,” the statement said.

“Upon Officers’ arrival, they arrested a 26-year-old man for indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance. The man was taken to a hospital as a precaution.”

Disneyland did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment.

However, a representative for Disneyland Resort spoke to Deadline about the incident and said that the ride was still in motion when a guest got off the ride. The attraction was stopped shortly after the case was brought to the attention of park operators.

According to Deadline, no guests were reported to have sustained physical injury during the incident, and "It’s A Small World" was shut down for as long as an hour so that authorities could inspect the ride. The attraction resumed sometime around 3 p.m. local time.

Clips of the incident appear to have circulated on social media. One video shared to X shows a shirtless man wearing sunglasses walking outside of the ride and while near an animatronic camel.

In a separate video shared on Instagram, distressed guests can audibly be heard reacting to the shirtless man as he climbs over the attraction’s various moving pops and features.

“Stop, you are going to get hurt! Stop!” a person off camera yells as another gasps “Oh, my god.”

Last week, Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to calls from the Disney theme park after three guests were injured by a light pole that was toppled over by strong winds. One visitor was transported to the hospital.