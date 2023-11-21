Disneyland visitor hospitalized after wind knocks down lamppost on Main Street USA

Three visitors to Disneyland were injured when strong winds toppled over a light pole in the park on Nov. 21.

Sometime just before 8:30 a.m. on the day of the incident, Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to the Main Street, U.S.A. area at the park in Anaheim, California, after receiving a report of a fallen lamppost.

Representatives for Walt Disney Company did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's Nov. 21 request for comment. In a statement to NBC Los Angeles on Nov. 20, the company confirmed the incident.

“At Disneyland park this morning, due to the high winds, a light pole blew over, injuring a few guests,” Disneyland said in a statement. “Unfortunately, one guest was transported to the hospital.”

Anaheim Fire and Rescue confirmed that three total visitors had been injured.

The lamp pole after it fell at Disneyland. Courtesy of Disneyland Today

“Upon arrival, Anaheim Fire and Rescue personnel discovered a light pole fell down, injuring three people. It is believed the light pole blew over due to strong winds,” reads a statement provided TODAY.com by Anaheim Police Department's public information officer, Sgt. Jon McClintock.

McClintock says emergency responders transported one person to the hospital with severe injuries. They treated and released two other victims for minor injuries at the scene.

The incident occurred as NBC Los Angeles reported that a high wind warning had been put into effect through Tuesday morning for wind-prone spots in parts of Los Angeles County, California.

Main Street, U.S.A., is located at the main entrances of several of The Walt Disney Company theme parks. The stretch replicates Walt Disney’s Missouri hometown and evokes turn-of-the-20th-century small-town life.

Disneyland Today, which covers the California theme park location, reported that the lamp post held up the stage lighting for parades. The outlet also reported that park staff had used cables to secure similar lights following the incident, seemingly to prevent others from toppling over due to the high winds.