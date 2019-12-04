Denise Richards shares rare pic of entire family in festive new holiday card

Sign up for our newsletter

Denise Richards is sharing a cheerful holiday card that features a rare portrait of her entire family.

The festive photo, which Richards debuted Monday on Instagram, finds the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, 48, beaming alongside her hubby, Aaron Phypers, 47, and all three of her daughters: Sam, 15, Lola, 14, and Eloise, 8.

Everyone in the family opted to wear blue jeans and white shirts for a cute matching look.



The words "Peace," Love" and Hope" are written across the card along with the phrase, “Wishing you happy holidays & a joyous new year!”

"Very blessed to call this family mine," Richards wrote in the caption. She added the hashtag #TogetherIsBetter.

Richards shares Sam and Lola with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. The former couple was married from 2002 until 2006.

Richards and Phypers tied the knot in a beachside ceremony in Malibu in September 2018 after nearly a year of dating.

The actress and reality star told People in May that Phypers was planning to officially adopt Eloise, who was born with a chromosomal disorder that "has caused a lot of developmental delays."

"He’s amazing as a daddy,” she gushed of Phypers.

“I think he’s having a harder time adapting to other things with me like my mouth that gets me in trouble,” the actress joked, adding, “He’s amazing with my daughters and he’s adopting my youngest so it’s really great.”