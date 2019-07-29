If you thought a "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot starring the original members of the cast — playing both "heightened versions" of themselves as well as their old West Beverly characters — held the promise of big small-screen drama, then brace yourselves!

A "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has joined the cast, too!

Tori Spelling revealed the news as part of an easy-to-miss footnote in an Instagram post Sunday night.

Spelling posted a collection of shots from a cast and crew dinner celebrating the fact that they're just one week away from wrapping up filming for the first season of "BH90210."

That's right, just days before the retooled series debuts, season one is almost in the bag — and now we know that, in addition to Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering, the show will also feature actress-turned-reality TV star Denise Richards.

Denise Richards has joined the cast of "BH90210." Getty Images

At the end of Spelling's long caption, she wrote, "Welcome to our @bh90210 family my friend @deniserichards."

Richards, who appears in several of the photos Spelling shared, reposted the message.

"Thank you for including me T.... and having me part of @bh90210 journey," Richards wrote. "Talk about everything comes back full circle. One of my very first jobs was #beverlyhills90210."

Yes, back in 1992, a 21-year-old Richards had a small role on the season two finale of "Beverly Hills, 90210." But that wasn't the only time Richards stepped into the "90210" limelight.

Four years later, she made a multiepisode appearance on "Melrose Place," a spinoff of "Beverly Hills, 90210." And then, in 2012, she starred in a season five episode of yet another spinoff, simply called "90210."

So Richards is practically part of the TV family.

The series premiere of "BH90210" airs Aug. 7.