Denise Richards defends her wedding (mini) dress: 'It was appropriate'

Fans learned of Denise Richards' engagement to Aaron Phypers just two days before the couple tied the knot in a beachside ceremony. But the man who made her wedding dress only had half that time to get ready for the big event.

Bridal gown designer Mark Zunino whipped up a strapless, lace miniromper with a removable tulle skirt in just 24 hours for the actress. It was a dress that people had a lot to say about on social media.

And let's just say the leggy look proved polarizing.

"It’s a sexy dress and it’s fun," Richards said in defense of the design during an interview with USA Today. "It was appropriate because we got married in Malibu overlooking the ocean. I’m a beachy girl. I like that it was short and it wasn’t a gown."

As for those who claimed that it was "not a wedding dress" or that they "would never wear it," the soon-to-be "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star said that's no problem.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards attend the Eastwood Ranch Foundation's Wags, Whiskers and Wine Event on May 12, 2018 in Malibu, California. Getty Images

"To critics of my dress: I loved it, that’s all I care about," she explained. "At their wedding, they can wear whatever they want."

And she didn't even know about those critics until very recently — for one simple reason.

"I stopped reading stuff about me online a long time ago," she told People earlier this week.

Richards and Phypers have been together since last summer, and their wedding, which took place Saturday, marks the second marriage for both of them.

In fact, Phypers' divorce from actress Nicolette Sheridan was only finalized days before his nuptials with Richards, though the two split back in 2016.

As for his new bride, she was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 until their divorce in 2006. She and the actor have two children together, daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13.

Richards also has another daughter, 7-year-old Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011.