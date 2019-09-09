They've gone from "Real Housewives" to runway stars!

Kyle Richards just unveiled her new clothing line, Kyle + Shahida, at New York Fashion Week and recruited a few familiar faces to help. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star tapped some of her costars to model clothing from her collection with designer Shahida Parides, and they totally slayed it.

Lisa Rinna showed off some skin — and a sexy runway walk — in a black one-piece bodysuit paired with a red floral robe. The reality star thanked Richards for including her in the show on Instagram, writing, "Congratulations @kylerichards18 Thank you so much for having me. #Nyfw2019 🧡 #kyleandshahida"

Erika Girardi looked ready for a relaxing getaway in this bright, loose-fitting top and silky red pants.

Love those red pants! Getty Images

Denise Richards wore a lacy top paired with black pants and a flowing floral robe.

The chunky gold jewelry finished off the look. Getty Images

Dorit Kemsley was styled in an edgy look with high-waisted red pants, a crop top and a black blazer.

Work it, girl. Getty Images

Teddi Mellencamp strutted down the runway in a nude bodysuit, floral robe and bright heels with serious attitude.

She's giving major boudoir vibes. Getty Images

Richards also included two of her four daughters, Alexia and Sophia Umansky, in the resort-inspired show to help show off her gorgeous designs.

Good style runs in the family. Getty Images

The reality star's nieces, Paris and Nicky Hilton, were also on hand to show support.

The Hilton sisters showed their support for Aunt Kyle. Getty Images

It was pretty clear that all of the models had practiced their runway strut!

Richards and co-designer Parides seemed proud of how the show turned out. The reality star even shed a few tears as she walked down the runway to take a final bow.